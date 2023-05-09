













But we are not referring to the current stage of Link’s adventures, but to the past. In the times of the legendary TLOZ: Link’s Awakening with its charming pixel art work that is a classic.

That’s what a pixel art designer known as @Shoehead_art created. Through his Twitter account shared on May 3, 2023 a series of singular images.

It’s from a game that doesn’t exist Star Wars: Luke’s Awakeningwhich precisely alludes to said delivery of Legend of Zelda. This artist shows how George Lucas’s characters would look like that and it’s definitely cool.

this game style Legend of Zelda It shows several key scenes from the films of the original Star Wars trilogy. That is, from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

This is how Leia Organa can be seen asking Obi-Wan Kenobi for help, Luke Skywalker walking the corridors of the Death Star. Likewise, Luke exploring the frozen planet of Hoth.

It is after the battle against Darth Vader enters the scene that many know how it ended. Again Luke Skywalker appears facing the Rancor, Emperor Palpatine and at the end seeing his father and teachers again.

The author of this idea shared on Twitter ‘I started about a month ago making a series of mockups for a GBC game [de] Star Wars that could never be for #MayThe4th’. And she did quite well.

This is how @Shoehead_art celebrated Star Wars Day. Could this Star Wars-style game come true? The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening? Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be possible.

In other times there would have been such a possibility. But in the case of the current games based on Star Wars, they seek to show the most advanced graphics. Something retro at this level doesn’t seem like it’s going to come true at some point.

Apart from Legend of Zelda and Star Wars we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.