E.t won’t be long before fans return to England’s football stadiums. On the last two match days of this Premier League season, the clubs should be able to open their stadiums for the first time in months with reduced capacity. This weekend, however, the league games will continue to be played in front of empty grandstands – and the owners and board members of the Big Six clubs should be very happy about it. Because after the founding of the Super League last Sunday and its collapse 48 hours later, the greeting from the fans in all parts of the country would probably not have been very friendly.

The Super League may be off the table for now, but the damage is done. At Manchester United more than at the other English clubs involved in the project. Because United’s co-chairman Joel Glazer was one of the driving forces behind the project alongside Real Madrid’s President Florentino Pérez. If the Super League had come about, Glazer should have been its deputy boss. In an open letter to the fans, Glazer now apologized – mind you for the “unrest” he had caused – and promised to better coordinate with the supporters in the future. That in itself would be a step forward, especially since otherwise it hardly appears in public. But he won’t get rid of this matter that easily.

Because the Super League affair reveals how far the clubs have moved from their base. The fact that business people like Glazer, Liverpool’s main owner John W. Henry and all the others were apparently caught off guard by the fierce fan protests shows deeply. The organized fans at the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust announced that Glazer had damaged the club’s reputation; he and the owners of the other clubs would have to come up with something to repair the damage. Former pro Jamie Carragher said on “Sky Sports” with a view to United and his former club Liverpool FC: “I don’t see how the owners want to continue. I don’t see a future for their ownership, and I think the longer they hold onto it the worse they make it. “



With their participation in the plans for a Super League, Manchester United have also turned their fans against them.

:



Image: AP





For many Manchester United fans, a dream would come true if the Glazers sold their majority stake in the club. But that’s not likely. In 2005 the American investor Malcolm Glazer gained sole control, and since his death in 2014 it has been with his children. The brothers Joel and Avram Glazer have been co-directors since 2006. Through the debt-financed takeover, Glazer owed the club, which had been debt-free since 1931, with hundreds of millions of pounds.

The spokesmen for the sale

The takeover of power at the club’s expense – orchestrated by the then banker and today’s deputy chairman of the board, Ed Woodward – sparked violent protests in the fan scene, which are now boiling up again. Some supporters broke up at the time and founded a Phoenix club in amateur football with FC United of Manchester. In 2018 the Guardian reported that the takeover by Glazers had cost United over £ 1 billion in loan interest, dividends and other payments since 2005, while investments in the aging Old Trafford stadium, for example, were not made. United’s net debt was more than £ 450 million in March.

The Glazers, with Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramowitsch, are the spurs of the sale in the Premier League. But the fans, especially those of the Big Six clubs, let it happen. Because with the billions of investors came the success. Manchester City, owned by Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi, is about to win its fifth championship in ten years. In view of the protests this week, fan activists hope that something will now change. The Liverpool group “Spirit of Shankly” reviled Henry’s apology as a “PR exercise” and called for a “fundamental change” in the regulation of English football.

A group of United fans who broke into the training ground on Thursday displayed posters reading “Glazers Out” and “51% MUFC”. The government has announced a review of football club ownership structures to give fans more say. There is also an independent supervisory authority. Oliver Dowden, Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, wants to take a closer look at the 50 + 1 rule: It prevents investors in Germany from being able to take over the majority of votes in corporations founded by associations.

Manchester United will play Leeds United this Sunday. It’s been a good season so far for the team and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær: They are in second place behind their city rivals Manchester City. The home game in front of spectators at the end of the season could have been an amicable reunion. But as it is, the fans will probably use their return to raise the mood against the Glazers.