BThe Hertha BSC players have already received abuse and flying beer mugs, which is nothing new for them. After the 1: 4 against Union Berlin, some players had to endure something that is anything but commonplace. Angry spectators demanded that the players take off their jerseys and not throw them into the crowd, but simply lay them down on the pitch. As a sign that they are not worthy of wearing the club’s blue and white jersey.

Maximilian Mittelstädt was one who endured this total humiliation. “We didn’t want another conflict with the fans,” he said, embarrassed, like a schoolboy who has just had the riot act. “I can only ask the fans for patience. It’s clear that they’re disappointed, you have to accept that after a defeat like that,” said coach Felix Magath.

At Hertha BSC, the situation is getting more and more bizarre after the third defeat in the third derby this season. The wedge between team and fans is just part of a self-mutilation process that has been going on for weeks. There are, for example, Lars Windhorst and Werner Gegenbauer. The investor and the president deliver an open power struggle that nobody can use at the crisis-ridden club. And that at a moment when manager Fredi Bobic had just ordered the third coach this season, but so far Felix Magath hasn’t been able to bring about a turnaround either. Under his responsibility, Hertha lost for the second time in the third game and is in a direct relegation zone.

Almost 75,000 fans in the stadium

The defeat against Union hurt twice because, unlike the two previous duels, it happened in front of a large audience. The Olympic Stadium was completely sold out, for the first time since January 2020 and for the first time in a derby since Union’s promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019.







The atmospheric backdrop animated the fans themselves first of all, both camps fought loud duels from the stands. Hertha’s supporters use the new, old public for a clear message. “Windhorst and Gegenbauer out!” was written on a huge banner in the curve.

The derby showed very clearly that Hertha also has urgent sporting problems. Union was clearly superior from the start. After just four minutes, Timo Baumgartl forced Hertha’s goalkeeper Marcel Lotka, who was standing in for the injured Alexander Schwolow, to make a great save with a header. Lotka remained the center of attention. Ten minutes later he parried against Niko Gießelmann, then he bumped into Grischa Prömel and saw a yellow card for it. The goalkeeper was the only one who radiated something like the typical toxicity of a derby on the Hertha side. Union against Lotka was still the plot, Taiwo Awoniyi (17th) and Sheraldo Becker (29th) initially failed at the goalkeeper, then Haraguchi jumped into a cross from Becker and it was 0:1 (31st).



Both fan camps burned large amounts of pyrotechnics, here the supporters of Union Berlin.

:



Image: Reuters



The result was well deserved, which made it all the more surprising that Hertha almost equalized through Myziane Maolida (38′). The final phase of the first half belonged to Union again, Trimmel failed to extend the lead with a header (42nd). Union was superior in every respect, Urs Fischer’s team was more attuned and showed mechanisms that Hertha are as far removed from as from participation in the Champions League. Running paths are rehearsed, the flanks landed unerringly in the opposing penalty area.







Hertha, on the other hand, was never able to get rid of the cramping of a relegation candidate, and the flattering equalizer shortly after the restart did not change that. Ishak Belfodil got the ball in the middle, where Baumgartl unluckily put it into his own goal (49′).

In the style of a solid team, Union struck back immediately, Prömel scored the lead again after another cross. Union had already dominated the cup game in January in the same way, and the numerous crosses also played a decisive role there, but Hertha’s defense was simply not up to this stylistic device. Not only defensively, but also offensively everything is missing, Hertha didn’t have a single presentable chance to score after falling behind again.

Union, on the other hand, really enjoyed the game, Awoniyi and substitute Sven Michel took the result to an unprecedented level. Accordingly, the players celebrated in the curve, where they were met with quite a few ignites. Hertha’s supporters watched the action in silence until their own team came to them. And after the game even lost their jerseys.