León Guanajuato.- Employees of one of the Famsa furniture stores from the city of León, told local media that the company’s sales plummeted since the Famsa bank went bankrupt in 2020, this Wednesday all three branches closed from the store in Leon.

the qBank failure would have brought a bad image to the organization at the national level that ended with a “bitter Christmas” for the workers, since on Friday the 23rd they were told that this was the last day of work.

The first branch to close was the one on the street Pino Suarezlocated a few steps from the Main Garden, six months ago.

Some of the staff from said store were relocated in the branches that were left open and that today finally close.

The hope was that furniture buyers would flock to the stores that remained in business, butor the company could not be recovered of the bad image that the bankruptcy left him.

on Madero street The store, which had been installed for nearly 20 years, began on Saturday the 24th to auction off display furniture and schedule worker payouts.

They liquidate workers

Settlements were delivered on Tuesday the 27th to the floor workers, while the collection workers attended the negotiations with the company the following day on Wednesday the 28th.

Some collectors were dissatisfied With the situation, the negotiations extended for almost 11 hours from 8:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night since several of these had more than 10 years of employment relationship.

The same surprise was received by the workers of the store located in Miguel Alemán avenue, who said goodbye sadly since last Saturday to the merchants of neighboring premises.

Third branch office which also closed was in Las Torres Galleries Square.

In July of this year, the company closed 47% of its storesaffecting only the Pino Suárez branch in León, however, the fall in sales throughout the country was widespread and unsustainable, therefore the corporate decided to close in the last fortnight of the year.

With information from El Sol de León.