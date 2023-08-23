SDriven onto the stage by his father as a child, Michael Jackson created dozens of world hits over the course of his career. Nevertheless, the musical genius remained a sad figure throughout his life. But clever executors gilded his inheritance.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 at the age of 50 from respiratory arrest following an overdose of the anesthetic propofol, which he was taking to treat insomnia. Jackson had settled his inheritance seven years earlier, shortly after the birth of his third child. The “King of Pop” founded the “Michael Jackson Family Trust” on March 22, 2002 and decreed in a five-page will on July 7 of the same year that after his death his entire fortune should be transferred to this trust.