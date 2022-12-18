The American metropolis of Los Angeles has lost a famous mascot. Puma P-22, who lived in the wild in a city park for more than 10 years, received an injection on Saturday. The 12-year-old animal had injuries, probably from a collision, reports The Los Angeles Times, and suffered from various illnesses. The animal was captured Monday after attacking three dogs.

