A famous company in the United States has announced the closure of several of its factories and residents in the area are already complaining because they say they will miss the smell of freshly baked bread. Bimbo Bakeries announced that it will close its branch located in Auburn, New York.

According to the criteria of

According to a financial plan released by the company, it intends to close at least three bakeries in the coming months.

A Bimbo spokesperson told the media The Sun, that the reason behind the closures is that They plan to transfer production to bakeries that are better equipped. with the intention of supporting its future growth.

And according to the manager, The bakeries that will be closed are the oldest and therefore the least efficient. In fact, these only represent less than 2 percent of the company’s total capacity, although they did not specify which other two factories will be closed.

According to Bimbo Bakery’s plans, thanks to the change, they will be able to improve the company’s financial situation by 2025.

Bimbo Bakery is undergoing changes in favor of business. Photo:Bimbo Bakery Share

Dozens of people will lose their jobs after the closure of Bimbo Bakery

With the closure of Bimbo Bakery, dozens of people are expected to lose their jobs. The company said it is grateful to its associates for their hard work and is committed to providing them with the resources and support to facilitate their transitions to new jobs.

The outlet cited the case of Bill Andre, a sales agent for the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers International Union, who heard the news this week and was shocked because has worked for the company for the past 12 years.

Now he plans to meet with company representatives to negotiate severance packages. In this regard, it is expected that even those who have worked for less than a year in the branches that will close will also receive compensation for dismissal.

For his part, Auburn Mayor Jimmy Giannettino said that The city will do everything possible to help those affected who will be laid off. He added that he was disappointed that Bimbo Bakery owners would not reach out to local officials to discuss whether the closures could have been avoided.