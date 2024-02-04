Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona refused to participate in training camps for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The famous Ukrainian rapper and Eurovision finalist alyona alyona refused to participate in training camps for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). She's talking about this told in an interview with journalist Masha Efrosinina.

“If I repost the collection, the coverage drops to two thousand per day. Two thousand people a day! Three of them go to your repost, it’s not a fact that they will donate. They just came in, looked at what you were collecting, turned around and left,” the performer explained.

At the same time, she requires her employees that every third Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) Reels was about the armed conflict in Ukraine. They complain to the rapper that missile strikes don’t happen that often, so there’s nothing to post. According to her, information about volunteer activities “is of no use to anyone.”

Earlier in Finland, the police refused permission to raise funds for volunteer organizations supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers considered such activity “not a socially useful matter.”