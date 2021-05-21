Famous British TV presenter Simon Cowell returned to the air nine months after a spinal fracture. According to the Daily Mail, the 61-year-old showman, despite a serious injury, starred in the new season of his TV show.

Cowell appeared in the America’s Got Talent Season 16 trailer. He, as in previous issues, appeared before the audience as a member of the jury evaluating the participants in the project. Together with him, the comedian Howie Mandel, actor Terry Crews, actress Sofia Vergara and model Heidi Klum appeared on the air.

In a short video, they showed an excerpt from Cowell’s speech about the pandemic. “The main thing is that you have gone through all these hardships. And now participation in the show means more than anything else, ”said the presenter, hinting at his own injury after falling off the bike.

It is noted that the showman lost weight during treatment and recovery after spinal surgery. He noted that he tried to minimize meat products in the diet and began to stick to the diet. At the same time, in May, the presenter resumed cycling.

Cowell broke his spine in August 2020. He unsuccessfully fell from the electric bike installed in the house of the TV star. The showman underwent an urgent operation that lasted about six hours. Cowell had a metal rod inserted into his back. The doctors noted that the presenter was extremely lucky.

British producer Cowell has become famous as the creator of the format of television talent shows, including The X Factor and Got Talent. The programs are broadcasted in different countries of the world, including Russia. Simon is a judge for America’s Got Talent in the US, Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor in the UK.