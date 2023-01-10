Your place of power disclosed in an interview with Moskvich Mag, the ex-wife of Russian football player Andrei Arshavin, the famous TV presenter Yulia Baranovskaya.

“I am very grateful to Moscow, first of all, for giving me a new life. Moscow is called a complex city, a meat grinder, but this meat grinder saved me. Remember the parable about the frogs in the jug of milk? Here Moscow did not let me drown in a difficult period for me, it psychologically pulled me out. And I have an infinite sense of gratitude for the fact that she breathed new life into me and helped me a lot, ”said the celebrity.

The TV presenter noted that she admires the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, and how the city is developing rapidly. According to Baranovskaya, she cannot imagine her life without the services available to Muscovites, such as obtaining the necessary documents and certificates in “one click”.

Previously, a famous musician compared Moscow with other world megacities. According to him, the Russian capital is an “extraordinary symbiosis” of antiquity and modernity.