The well-known TV presenter, actress, announcer of the Central Television of the USSR Angelina Vovk complained about the size of the pension. She expressed her dissatisfaction in YouTubeshow of the artist Vyacheslav Manucharov.

“Well, how can you live on a pension of 15 thousand rubles? For example, I get 17 thousand. I am the People’s Artist of Russia, ”said Vovk. She said that she had to earn extra money, as she could not maintain her usual standard of living for the specified amount.

Earlier, the 75-year-old actress and TV presenter Tatyana Vasilyeva complained about the size of the pension. “I have 30,000 rubles a month from the state and a 30,000 Moscow bonus for the title,” she said.