Bologna is also famous for its two leaning towers. In one case, a possible collapse should now be countered with protection made of containers.

Bologna – Although they don’t really look alike, they are referred to as the Twin Towers. The Torre degli Asinelli measures almost 100 meters and is therefore almost twice as high as the Torre della Garisenda, which has a larger circumference. Both stand close together in the center of Bologna and are considered landmarks of the city. What the two towers also have in common is that they don’t rise completely straight – which is now a real problem. For which a solution has been found, at least temporarily. In the case of the smaller structure.

Leaning Tower in Bologna: Container belt is intended to protect against possible collapse

Again Corriere di Bologna reports, the Fagioli company will take on the Garisenda tower. The company had already made a contribution to rebuilding the damaged Costa Concordia. A five-meter-high “barrier” made of containers is planned to protect the Piazza di Porta Ravegnana and the people strolling there from a possible collapse.

Mayor Matteo Lepore of the Partito Democratico said: “There is currently no evidence of a collapse.” But one thing is for sure. Finally, the news agency had Ansa recently described the condition of the Garisenda Tower as “worrying”.

Garisenda Tower gets protection: containers in red because of Bologna’s nickname

Construction work is expected to begin in the next few days; according to Lepore, the first phase should be completed at the end of January or beginning of February. It is said that piles with a diameter of around 20 centimeters will be sunk deep into the ground around the tower. A reinforced concrete slab will lie on top, which will serve as the basis for a double row of containers filled with reinforced concrete. A protective belt, so to speak.

These containers will be red – because of Bologna’s nickname. The city in Emilia-Romagna is called “la rossa” – “the red” – because of its tiled roofs and the prevailing political direction.

Imposing buildings: The Garisenda Tower (left) will be given a protective belt made of containers in the next few weeks.



Construction work on the Garisenda Tower: containers on piles are intended to provide protection

Danilo Viapiani, one of Fagioli’s engineers, is quoted in the report as saying: “The weight of the containers is not dumped on the ground, which would risk causing further damage to the monuments and surrounding buildings or the square. Rather, they are embedded deep into the ground, beyond the foundation of the building.”

This construction is planned on the west and north sides. On the southeast side, however, a protective network will be built, as is used in mountainous regions to contain landslides and rock falls.

According to Fabrizio Ferrari, who heads Fagioli’s large lifting systems division for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it is “a very special challenge”. On the one hand it is a very famous building, on the other hand it is also an emergency.”

Garisenda tower noticeably crooked: costs for the container protective wall alone amount to 4.3 million euros

Traffic should be less affected by the measures than initially thought. Ferrari assumes “40 container transports”, plus a few tours for the larger modules and protective walls. This protective wall made of containers alone is estimated to cost 4.3 million euros. The total amount is still open, the city is already running a fundraising campaign.

The construction company Modena Ingegneria is also involved. This will be the newspaper Il Resto del Carlino According to this, the removal of the tap roots and the granite paving will be undertaken. (mg)