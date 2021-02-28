Unlike other social networks, TikTok makes people popular overnight, usually because of the fun of their videos. That is the case of Tania Ccapacca Bustios, a young Peruvian collector who savors fame thanks to her unique skits and dances.

The girl, who on her TikTok profile is known as ‘The Roman’ (@taniiaccapacca), constantly shares funny videos that she records herself inside the public transport unit where she works with her father.

Tania, who is close to having half a million followers on the video-sharing social networking service, decided to launch herself as a singer with the song “La hija del sol”, which is already on YouTube.

Ccapacca Bustios, 26, is studying administration, but also works to help pay for expenses at home.

“On the bus where I work, we make a very wide route, from San Juan de Lurigancho to Ventanilla, so I always have time to distract myself recording my experiences and anecdotes,” says Tania.

With more than 5 million likes, the young woman has become an influencer and this time surprises her fans with her foray into music, being the protagonist of a video, where she performs a song about female empowerment.

“My start on TikTok started as a game, until several publications became a trend on the networks. I really appreciate the love that people give me. This is my first time singing and participating in a music video, and I feel excited because it is a dream come true. I hope this video is a success ”, says the famous tiktoker.

The creator of this project is the renowned national producer and rapper Jotak Rapsodia, who was surprised by Tania’s talent and contacted her after seeing her in an interview indicating that he would also like to venture into music. “He has an attitude and an empathy that I thought would be a perfect fit with urban music, especially rap,” he says.

Jotak is the musical and audiovisual producer of this project, who assures that the song “La hija del sol” highlights the struggle of Peruvian women to build a better future for their family. “I wrote the song based on everything Tania was telling me about her day to day life. His story was my inspiration for the creation of the lyrics for this song. “

The song was released on Friday, February 26 through the YouTube channel of the production company Rapsodia Music and will be available on all digital platforms. Tania assures that this musical experience was fascinating and that she also dreams of becoming an actress, to continue growing professionally and provide a better quality of life for her 7-year-old son. “I want to give my family everything they need and give them more opportunities and comforts,” he explained.

“Fight for your dreams and for those you love, don’t give up on the first try, and I especially tell the girls that Peruvian women are warriors, never defeat each other,” concludes ‘La Romana’ with emotion.