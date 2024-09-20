Surfers in Florida, USA, are in mourning following the death of one of their members. Jorge Alvarado, 49, died last Thursday, September 19, after being in intensive care after hitting a pier in Daytona Beach.

The accident occurred on the beaches of Daytona Beach, Florida, while Alvarado was practicing this sport. At that moment, the man was swept away by the current and hit a pier post.

Friends were raising funds for his recovery

The surfer, originally from Port Orange, in the same state, He was rescued after several minutes of anguish in the difficult-to-access area where the current of water left him after the accident.

He was in intensive care after the rescue and his friends, as a sign of support, created a fundraiser that already raised more than 20 thousand dollars to help with the medical expenses he required. “He needs all the prayers and support he can get,” the post on the site said. GoFoundMe.

Jorge Alvarado, Dead Surfer Photo:Gofoundme Share

Unfortunately, he ended up passing away due to the severity of the injuries caused by the blow he suffered. In the latest update of the fundraiser, his friends broke the news. “Jorge, rest in paradise, brother.”

“You were always there to lift others up, encouraging them to push their limits and embrace life fully. Your passion for the South was only matched by the love you had for your friends and family,” they added.

The message of condolence ends by thanking the people who donated to the cause and praising Jorge’s personality with his colleagues and friends.

