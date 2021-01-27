Famous superstar Dwayne Johnson presents his life in a new series

Superstar Dwayne Johnson may now be one of the most prominent and successful Hollywood celebrities, but he sees other aspects of his life apart from being a wrestling champion, American football player and actor.

In the new “Young Rock” comedy series “Young Rock,” which begins airing on NBC on February 16, fans of Johnson will see stories from his exciting and complicated life growing up in various places.

“There is a lot that I need to tell the world about,” says Johnson, hero of the “Fast and Furious” movie series, “Fast and Furious.”

The new series is based on a fictional idea that Johnson is running for the US presidency in 2032, where he undergoes an interview about his life. Johnson has previously cynically dealt with the idea of ​​running for the White House when he said in 2019 that the time was not the right time to compete.

In the comic series, three actors present the 48-year-old Johnson, aged 10, 15 and 18, in footage that begins with growing up in Hawaii, the son of wrestler Rocky Johnson.

After moving between 13 US states while he is only 13 years old, the series provides an image of what Johnson describes as “years during which I was always the star of arrests.”

“My growing up was very complicated and arduous,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday.

“I remember at the age of 18 … determined to succeed. That was very important to me,” he added.

Today, Johnson is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, with 214 million followers on Instagram, and his career is diverse, as he has presented films such as (Moana) and comedies such as (Bullers).

Johnson said portraying his youth in the comedy series was an idea beyond imagination, adding, “I never imagined that there would be people who would embody the personalities of the people I met in my life.”