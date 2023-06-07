Stylist Alexander Rogov named three unusual ways to wear a tie

Stylist Alexander Rogov named three unusual ways to wear a tie, including he suggested wearing this accessory instead of a belt. He published the corresponding post in his Telegram-channel.

The fashion expert emphasized that the tie is one of the trends of the season. Rogov recommended wearing the current accessory in the classic version – with shirts and jackets, and also described recommended alternative options. For example, an accessory can be worn as a necklace, belt, scarf on the handle of a bag.

