In recent months, Kai Cenat, one of the streamers most popular of the moment, rose to stardom thanks to his Elden Ring stream, where millions of people watched him suffer with each small challenge and celebrated with his victories. Now, This person has been much talked about, but not for playing in a title, but for burning down his house to celebrate the 4th of July.

Recently, Cenat held a special stream to celebrate the 4th of July, Independence Day in the United States, where he decorated his house with hundreds of fireworks. Although everything seemed to indicate that this would be a harmless transmission, with the surprise appearance of Mr. Beast, everything ended in tragedy, since a friend of Kai Cenat set off all the fireworks, resulting in an explosion that could well have burned down his house.

Kai Cenat and MrBeast supposedly “burnt down” the AMP house, but Kai’s supporters proved that it was a fake room 😳 pic.twitter.com/aELdxGpR8z — Viral Hotspot (@cliphotspot) July 4, 2024

While Cenat has not issued a statement confirming the current state of his home, the broadcast does show us an endless stream of explosions. However, this could all be a bit of a fake. Immediately, multiple fans noticed a couple of inconsistencies with the layout of his room, so they have pointed out that This could well have been a fake room created to burn it and attract public attention..

If this was Cenat’s plan, then he has achieved his goal, since everyone is talking about this incidentand questioning how far streamers will go today to get the public’s attention and stay relevant to generations that can’t focus on something specific. On related topics, the president of Mexico was the best streamer of 2023. Likewise, they set the streamer’s car on fire.

This is a unique case. If this is real, then a person has lost their home. If it is fake, it shows the ridiculous levels to which many are willing to go just to stay relevant with new generations.

