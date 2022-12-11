The well-known sports commentator and people’s artist Nikolai Ozerov was compared in the Moslenta article with the Soviet announcer Yuri Levitan.

“When Ozerov commented on international meetings, his voice changed, passion flared up in him. Ozerov proclaimed every success of Soviet athletes with unique pathos and hidden triumph. Almost like Yuri Levitan, who heralded the triumphs of the Soviet army and the great space victories, ”the article says.

Hearing the voice of Ozerov, people dropped their business and clung to the TVs. The mood rose, problems and hardships were forgotten. The hearts of millions of people were filled with pride: “Ours are the first again!”

