Mexico.- The fashion designer Spanish, Francisco Rabaneda Ravenknown as Paco Rabanne, he died this friday at 88 years in France.

According to the French media telegram me and sources of his firm, the designer passed away at home by the sea at Portsall, Finisterre.

Paco Rabanne was and will continue to be one of the greatest fashion iconsas well as a revolutionary in the perfumery.

Paco Rabanne was born on February 18 in the Basque Country in 1934, however, he and his family decided fleeing in the Spanish Civil War.

Before dedicating himself to fashionstudied architecture, however, he entered the industry to create his own brand.

His mother had worked in a workshop Balenciagawhich is why he inherited his taste for fashion from Paco Rabanne.

Paco Rabanne’s legacy in fashion

The designer is recognized for insert metal into clothinga great revolution that is still present to this day.

Coco Chanel I called him “the metallurgist”, because he made metallic dresses with which he dressed the stars of the moment.

His first collection, called Manifest in 1966 it already showed a futuristic fashion that always came out of the boxes of established fashion.