A well-known Soviet and Russian journalist, former chairman of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Company (VGTRK) Oleg Poptsov has died at the age of 88. About this on Sunday, October 16, in his TelegramThe channel was announced by State Duma deputy and TV presenter Yevgeny Popov.

“Oleg Maksimovich Poptsov died. One of the founders of Russian television. He was 88 years old. Kingdom of heaven,” wrote Popov.

It is known that Poptsov worked for more than 20 years as the editor-in-chief of the Rural Youth magazine. Later he was appointed chairman of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. Then he became a member of the Academy of Russian Television. For several years, he also served as a columnist for the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

