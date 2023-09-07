Famous soccer player receives tempting proposal to venture into OnlyFans

His name is alisha lehman and is already a renowned Swiss footballer who is gaining fame on the pitch and on social media.

Lehmann, belonging to the Swiss National Team, is an Aston Villa player, at 24 years old. The image she has achieved has led her to be the soccer player on the planet with the most followers on social networks.

He trained at Young Boys, making the quality leap to West Ham in 2016. From that moment on, not only his career grew, but also the good number of followers he has on Instagram, since he has no more than 13.8 million of followers on the aforementioned social network.

Proposal

Such is the fame that Lehmann has gained that the My Club portal, similar to OnlyFans, made her an offer of $100,000 for the player to open her profile. The idea is that if she agrees, she will share private photos and videos for subscribers.

“Given his growing legion of fans, which will only increase as the World Cup approaches this summer, My Club would like to make him an offer. At this level of popularity, it makes perfect sense to launch your ‘own club’. You can post training photos and personally answer fan questions,” was the message from Mike Ford, vice president of the portal.

