Friday, September 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Famous soccer player receives tempting proposal to venture into OnlyFans

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Famous soccer player receives tempting proposal to venture into OnlyFans

Close


Close

alisha lehman

Alisha Lehmann.

Alisha Lehmann.

Alisha Lehmann is a player for the Swiss national team.

His name is alisha lehman and is already a renowned Swiss footballer who is gaining fame on the pitch and on social media.

Lehmann, belonging to the Swiss National Team, is an Aston Villa player, at 24 years old. The image she has achieved has led her to be the soccer player on the planet with the most followers on social networks.

See also  Incredible Japan: it also beats Spain and is first. But for Luis Enrique now there is Morocco...

He trained at Young Boys, making the quality leap to West Ham in 2016. From that moment on, not only his career grew, but also the good number of followers he has on Instagram, since he has no more than 13.8 million of followers on the aforementioned social network.

Proposal

Such is the fame that Lehmann has gained that the My Club portal, similar to OnlyFans, made her an offer of $100,000 for the player to open her profile. The idea is that if she agrees, she will share private photos and videos for subscribers.

“Given his growing legion of fans, which will only increase as the World Cup approaches this summer, My Club would like to make him an offer. At this level of popularity, it makes perfect sense to launch your ‘own club’. You can post training photos and personally answer fan questions,” was the message from Mike Ford, vice president of the portal.

See also  Xoana González reveals that she would not forgive an infidelity of her husband Javier: "I already suffered"

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Famous #soccer #player #receives #tempting #proposal #venture #OnlyFans

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A tragedy in Sudan.. They went out to search for drinking water, and they became victims of the bombing

A tragedy in Sudan.. They went out to search for drinking water, and they became victims of the bombing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result