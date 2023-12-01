Home page World

In the famous ski resort of Cervinia in Italy there is again name trouble. The name had just been changed. But that has dire consequences.

Le Breuil – The ski season has started! But some Alpine fans could currently be in for a surprise. Because a famous ski resort suddenly no longer has the same name as usual. It’s about the mountain village of Breuil-Cervinia in Italy.

The ski area on the Italian side of the Matterhorn is loud schneehöhen.de Together with the Swiss ski resort of Zermatt, it is one of the largest and snowiest ski areas in the Alps. 360 kilometers of slopes, 19 gondola lifts and numerous drag and chair lifts attract numerous ski fans every winter. But there has been excitement in Italy about the name of the place for some time.

Ski resort in Italy changes name: storm of indignation among residents

A ski resort is struggling for its name: Cervinio should only be called Le Breuil – but things are changing. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Design Pics

The place that previously bore the double name Breuil-Cervinia is known primarily under the Italian name Cervinia. This is derived from the Italian word Cervino, the name for the Matterhorn. But now this name has been officially deleted and the place is now just called Le Breuil, what Rainews reported.

The background: The Aosta Valley, in which the town is located, has been under Savoy rule since the 11th century and was French-speaking. Here the place was always called Le Breuil – which means swampy plateau. It was not until 1861 that the valley became part of the new Kingdom of Italy. The fascists under Benito Mussolini initiated a wave of Italianization – as in South Tyrol. And so the town of Le Breuil was given the new name Cervinia. After the end of the Second World War, many names forced by the fascists were deleted. Not so with Breuil-Cervinia. The name stuck and over time the place became a popular ski resort.

This year, the politicians of the 700-strong community wanted to return to the historical name and ditch the “fascist” name. The local council of the municipality of Valtournenche, to which the place belongs, voted in April to delete the double name and change the place name to Le Breuil. But the decision sparked an outcry in Italy.

Anger after the name change of the ski resort: Now politicians are rowing back

“Cervinia is changing its name and I don’t understand why. Such a drastic change can only harm tourism and the image of the entire Aosta Valley. “Think about it again,” Italy’s Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche said loudly southtirolnews.it. Alessandro Urzi, the leader of the Fratelli d’Italia group in the Constitutional Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, spoke of “ideological anger”.

But nothing was heard for a long time and the residents apparently didn’t know anything about the decision. Only when it became known that all street signs would be changed and that residents would have to have new ID cards issued did a storm of indignation break out, according to the South Tyrolean portal. Several petitions were launched on internet platforms – with thousands of votes – many of them probably tourists who return to the place again and again and feel connected.

Ski resort rows back: New mayor wants another name change

Apparently with success. The new mayor of the town apparently wants to reverse the decision again. She was previously a community representative, “but is no longer really behind the idea,” writes Rainews. Her deputy is even pushing for the double name to remain. The economically powerful local lift company, which has the word Cervinia in its name, is also apparently putting pressure on it.

And the turnaround is apparently actually being carried out: the mayor of Valtournenche, Elisa Cicco, told the news agency Ansa: “Procedures have been initiated to restore the name of Breuil-Cervinia”. The “request will be sent to the region to change the name (again, editor),” she said after a meeting with the president of the Aosta Valley region, Renzo Testolin.

This would probably save a lot of money too. It’s not just street signs and ID cards that need to be replaced: an image campaign would also be necessary – the ski resort is known by the name Cervinia. A marketing expert told the newspaper Il Sole 24 ore suggested that Cervinia would have to invest at least five million euros per year on the Italian market alone over five years in order to make the new name nearly as well-known as Cervinia.

