How does it feel that one of the most difficult places in the Ski World Cup is named after you?

This is a huge honor. I am very grateful to the organizing committee and I also know that not everyone likes it. But you have to earn envy, you get pity for free.

Is envy part of it?

Yes, I feel that here and there because of this S.

The Kernen-S was previously called Brüggli-S. What exactly happened that gave the S-curve its name?

It was quite a painful affair. If I had driven through there without any problems, the Kernen-S would still be called Brüggli-S. But back then, in 1997, I thought we had tapered skis, I no longer had to make a counter-turn, but could go straight, edge the skis and go in. This worked wonderfully during training. Only when I was running there were more bumps, it was a bit icier, and then I went crazy. I went backwards into the net and then it catapulted me back many meters. Three weeks later I became world champion. And in 2003 I was the first Bernese Oberlander to win the home race since the World Cup was introduced.



One of the key locations in Wengen is named after Bruno Kernen.

Image: Achim Dreis



When was the curve renamed?

2008. I skied my first ever World Cup downhill in Wengen in 1992 and then in 2007 I resigned at the start house and literally nailed my skis to the wall.

Are they still hanging there?

Yes.

So have you made peace with the position and the route in Wengen?

In any case. But I wasn't at odds with her before either. It had always been my childhood dream to be at the start of the World Cup on the Lauberhorn. And then you're there at the start and realize: I've fulfilled a boy's dream.

The Kernen-S is the only corner in the World Cup where some top drivers choose the snow plow. Which variants do you recommend?

You have already seen many different options for getting there. One does the plow, the other does the extreme counterswing, the third tries straight ahead – like I did back then. But it's not entirely safe to drive straight ahead – and that's why many people make the opposite turn. I think that’s exactly what’s exciting. In the World Cup, all routes are superbly prepared from top to bottom. They're like a motorway – and then you have sections in Wengen where you have to be a little more creative, where you can't drive at full throttle. That makes it exciting – also for the viewer in front of the television, he sees noticeable differences.

Can you win the race here or just lose it?

Just lose.