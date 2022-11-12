Singer Olga Kormukhina called blogger Danya Milokhin useless after he left for Dubai

The famous Russian singer Olga Kormukhina harshly criticized the blogger Danya Milokhin, who suddenly dropped everything and flew to Dubai. About it informs Star Hit edition.

The artist called Milokhin a useless creature and said that she felt sorry for him. “He finally realized that a worthless creature. Maybe he will take his head and go to study somewhere, get a normal profession? Maybe in him a brilliant plumber disappears, an air conditioner, ”said Kormukhina.

The reason for the flurry of criticism that hit the twenty-year-old blogger was his sudden departure from the Ice Age show and his hasty departure to the UAE. Many stars of Russian show business, including Nikita Mikhalkov, Oscar Kuchera and Boris Korchevnikov, expressed their opinion about his act.

Earlier, the producer of “Ice Age” Ilya Averbukh said he was shocked by the abrupt departure from the show of Dani Milokhin, who was paired with figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva. According to him, shortly before that, the blogger was in training in a good mood. After a while, the producer of the show found out that the tiktoker went to the airport and flew away.

At the same time, Evgenia Medvedeva reacted to the sudden departure of her ice dancing partner with a photo in a sweatshirt with the inscription “Fatigue is an illusion.”