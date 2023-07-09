Thanks to your participation in the TV reality show‘The House of Famous Mexico’, the popularity of Wendy Guevara has increased considerably, especially for being the favorite inhabitant of the television program that has captivated the country.

The great personality and occurrences that characterize the content creator who became known for the video viral de’The losses‘ on social networks a couple of years ago, has caused thousands of Mexicans to feel great affection and admiration for Wendy Guevara.

Wendy Guevara’s fame is so great that even Internet users have begun to compare her with great international stars, such as Carol G, In addition to releasing merchandise inspired by it, such is the case of this popular sinaloense bakery.

For those who don’t know, the pastry establishment, ‘Panama‘ is a string of Restaurants and Pastry Shops recognized in Sinaloa, which was founded in the municipality Mazatlan‘the pearl of the Pacific’.

Given the popularity of Wendy GuevaraPastelerías Panamá decided to pay tribute to the internet celebrity by creating a dessert inspired by her.

It was through the official account of instagram confectionery who shared a video of an appetizing pink cake with a photograph of Wendy Guevara along with one of his most iconic phrases, “That you are already old…”.

The cake is covered by colored edible confetti, and the photograph that is also accompanied by blue stars has included the name of the program that the influencer created inside ‘The House of the Famous‘, ‘Results and Highlights’.

Internet users did not take long to react to the publication of the pastry shop, taking the cake inspired by Wendy Guevara positively.

VIDEO. Famous Sinaloan bakery creates cake inspired by ‘LCDLF’ star, Wendy Guevara

