Ruth Westheimer has died. (Archive photo) © Miles Mortensen/Invision/AP

Ruth Westheimer, born in Germany, survived the Holocaust and became the USA’s best-known sex therapist. Now “Dr. Ruth” has died at the age of 96.

New York – Ruth Westheimer was just 1.44 meters tall. But “if greatness were measured in courage, determination and hard work, this little woman would have to be 2.50 meters tall,” wrote “Newsday.” Westheimer, who was born in Germany, survived the Holocaust and became “Dr. Ruth” in the USA, probably the most famous sex therapist in the world. On Friday, Westheimer died at the age of 96 in the presence of her two children, spokesman Pierre Lehu, with whom she also co-wrote several books, confirmed to the German press agency dpa.

Last year, Westheimer was still full of energy. There was a play about her life in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2020 the documentary film “Ask Dr. Ruth” was released and shortly before that the German Consul General David Gill had awarded her the Federal Cross of Merit in New York. Westheimer had led an “adventurous, incredibly colorful life” and “enriched society,” Gill said at the time.

Her parents were murdered in Auschwitz

Karola Ruth Siegel was born in 1928 in Wiesenfeld near Frankfurt into a Jewish family. At the age of ten, shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War, she was taken to Switzerland on a Kindertransport. This enabled her to escape the Holocaust, but she never saw her parents or her beloved grandmother again. Her parents were murdered by the Nazis in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

After the war, while still a teenager, Ruth moved to Palestine, was trained as a sniper and fought underground for a free Israel. She was seriously injured by a grenade. She then began studying at the Sorbonne in Paris. A check from the German government for 5,000 marks as compensation for the suffering she had endured enabled her to move to the USA in 1956. There she continued her studies, married Manfred Westheimer and had two children. In 1965 she became a US citizen.

Breakthrough with radio show in the 80s

Westheimer made her breakthrough in the early 1980s with a radio show. With an infectious Rumpelstiltskin-like giggle, “Dr. Ruth” gave sex tips and juggled terms like ejaculation and masturbation without any inhibitions. The 15-minute question and answer program “Sexually Speaking” on a local New York station was followed by invitations from television stations all over the world. Hundreds of thousands of people sought the advice of the motherly expert under the protection of anonymity. “Her name and the distinctive sound of her voice are inextricably linked with the subject of sex,” the “New York Times” once wrote.

The sex therapist made her breakthrough with a radio show. (Archive photo) © Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/dpa

“The questions are the same everywhere,” Westheimer once told the German Press Agency. Although every country boasts of having better lovers, she certainly cannot identify a world-class lover. The image of America as supposedly so puritanical compared to a much more sexually free Europe is also pure “nonsense.” Westheimer has written more than 30 sex guides, many of which have also been published in German.

Every year she returned to Frankfurt

“Dr. Ruth” returned to her hometown of Frankfurt every year for the book fair. “I give the train station a wide berth. But I took another look around my old apartment at Brahmsstrasse 8 in Nordend,” she once said. “It’s difficult for me, but I walk proudly and with my back straight. Hitler didn’t win! He wanted me to die. Instead, I now have children and grandchildren. Back then, it was an escape. Now I sleep in the “Frankfurter Hof”. Who would have thought?”

For decades, “Dr. Ruth” promoted more openness in dealing with sex with her characteristic giggle. (Archive photo) © Arne Dedert/dpa

On her 95th birthday, when asked how she stayed so fit and cheerful, she said: “My secret is that I ask myself every day: What can I do this evening? And then I call someone and we do something.” She no longer has a car, but drives a taxi, and she organizes all her appointments by phone, she said at the time. “I don’t use email, but I’m on the phone all day.” dpa