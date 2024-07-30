Italy is world-famous for its expertise in producing the finest dried pasta, most notably pasta, which has become one of the most famous Mediterranean dishes. Its name has become synonymous with Italy, which has a wide reputation in this field. This reputation and association did not come out of nowhere or without reason, but rather came from a long-standing historical experience that Italians gained from their distinctive skill in producing and preparing pasta at home, especially at the hands of mothers and grandmothers.

In this photo, teacher Angela Curci helps one of her students learn the technique of rolling pasta, during a training session at a school in the small Italian town of Palombara, near the capital Rome. In this town – and other Italian towns – grandmothers used to pass on the art of making handmade pasta, such as farfalle, ravioli and other famous pasta shapes, to their children and grandchildren, until Italy preserved this ancient skill, by passing it down from generation to generation throughout history. Schools in Italy, like many advanced industrial countries, are no longer content with providing theoretical lessons in the fields of science, literature and others, but have also begun to focus on providing their students with useful manual skills that they will need in daily life and in their later career experiences.

Large companies have also become interested in teaching school children a lot of practical knowledge and practical skills that qualify them to enter the job market immediately after graduating from university, so that these companies do not have to spend money in the future to train their new employees and provide them with the practical skills they need to perform their professional roles. There is hardly anyone in Italy who disagrees about the importance of preserving a long-standing tradition that has given their country a large part of its fame around the world, which is the skill of producing and making pasta rolls in different sizes, shapes and types, all of which are beloved by connoisseurs of Italian cuisine and Italian pasta! (Photo from the New York Times)