TV presenter Irena Ponaroshku secretly married a financier

The famous Russian TV presenter Irena Ponaroshku got married. This was reported on the Instagram account (the social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned) magazine “OK!”

The TV presenter’s chosen one was financier Ruslan Godizov. It is noted that the couple got married secretly.

The TV presenter’s engagement became known on August 14. On her Instagram account, Ponaroshku published several photos in which her engagement ring was visible.

This marriage was the second for the presenter. From 2010 to 2020, she was married to musician Alexander List, known as DJ List. The couple has sons Seraphim and Theodore. The initiator of the divorce was Ponaroshku. She later admitted that she tried to save the relationship, but she failed.

Irena Ponaroshcu is a former MTV VJ. She also worked on the Europa Plus TV, STS and TV-3 channels, and hosted the “SPA TV Channel” section in the “Evening Urgant” show on Channel One.