The well-known TV presenter and chef Konstantin Ivlev discovered a brand new bride two months after the divorce from his former spouse, with whom he spent 23 years. Ivlev himself and his 28-year-old beloved Valeria Kudenkova advised about this on the air of this system “As soon as” on the NTV channel.

“I am going to the terrace, and there Kostya is busy with one thing. I additionally thought: “The ring is in search of.” Though I all the time wished it to be stunning within the restaurant. And abruptly he will get down on one knee and makes a proposal, ”Kudenkova mentioned.

The occasion occurred three days after the couple moved to a brand new home, acquired by Ivlev after a divorce from his spouse. “With out false modesty I’ll say – I’ve 400 squares, such a small storage,” the TV presenter mentioned.

Ivlev’s divorce grew to become identified in June. The rationale was the chef’s betrayal, however he himself denied this data, calling it a rumor.

Konstantin Ivlev is understood for his participation within the culinary tv reveals “Ask the Cook dinner”, “Meals Week”, “Hell’s Kitchen” and “At Knives”. He additionally ran his personal column on the Silver Rain radio.