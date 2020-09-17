In Crimea, the famous Russian priest Alexander Shumsky died in an accident. He reported about the tragedy of his spiritual father notorious singer Yuri Loza.

Vine writes on Facebook that Shumsky fell off a cliff and crashed during his vacation in Chersonesos.

As it became known, along with the priest, his seven-year-old grandson fell from the five-meter coastal cliff near the Solnechny beach.

The boy was injured and is in intensive care. Rosbalt.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote about the tragedy in the occupied Crimea – Musa, the three-year-old son of political prisoner Ruslan Suleymanov, was killed. The boy who disappeared, being left unattended for several minutes, they searched for several days, and after a long search, the body was found in a sewer near the house.

