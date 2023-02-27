Russian director Vladimir Kott called infill development in Moscow a hell

The famous Russian director Vladimir Kott compared the infill development of Moscow with hell. He expressed his opinion about the main shortcomings of the capital in an interview with the publication “Moskvich Mag”.

Kott said that he would prefer to stop all new construction in the city, if he had such an opportunity. “Spot development is just hell. I don’t understand where so many residents for these houses will come from. You go beyond the Third Ring and these huge houses appear. Who lives there? For me, it changed the face of Moscow. I would mothball the center and low-rise buildings, I would not slaughter the Khrushchevs. I would stop and start saving what I have, and not do it all over again, ”he said.

The director noted that in the presence of such power, he would also like to allocate several inviolable zones in the capital where it would be impossible to touch all the buildings – Zamoskvorechye, Ordynka and Karetny Ryad. In addition, Kott is convinced that living in concrete houses, unlike brick ones, which seem timeless to him, is hard. Finally, the director noted that he does not like tiles and considers them to be the murder of Moscow, in contrast to asphalt, which, in addition to the convenience of moving on it, he associates with the image of the capital – “hot asphalt, hot August.”

Kott also admitted that for a long time he did not feel like a Muscovite, because, having changed his seat behind the wheel of a car, it began to seem to him that he was in a foreign city and was watching him from the side. “I moved to a car and became a Muscovite inside my car. For me, Moscow, by and large, ended twenty years ago, ”the director shared with the publication.

In January, the poet Lev Rubinshtein admitted that he found it offensive to stylize new buildings in Moscow built on the site of those that used to be there, under the old ones. Among other shortcomings that he observes in the city, the poet singled out the demolition of buildings that he had long known to him, which he considered his own.