Comedian Danila Poperechny emigrated from Russia to the USA

The famous Russian comedian Danila Poperechny, together with his wife, blogger and model Polina Chistyakova, emigrated from Russia to the United States. The humorist’s wife spoke about moving to Los Angeles in her Telegram-channel.

“We flew to live in Los Angeles, very far away, exciting so far,” said the blogger. She explained the choice of the city by the fact that many acquaintances and friends live there with Poperechny. “My close friend came here with her husband, Dani has very close friends here, and mine are already too,” Chistyakova explained. The blogger also added that now the flight from the USA to Russia takes 1.5 days.

In March 2022, Poperechny temporarily left Russia. Then he assured that he would return soon. In April, he announced that he was already at home. The blogger also stated that he had no plans to leave the country.

Cross and Chistyakova got married in September 2022. Chistyakova published a series of photographs taken during the wedding ceremony. “We got a good deal. Very happy,” wrote the model. Other details of the celebration were not disclosed.