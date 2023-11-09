Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Romanian chef Irina Georgescu, who won the prestigious James Beard Award in the United States in the “baking category,” shared with the audience of the Sharjah Book Fair a lot of information about traditional Romanian food. This came during an interactive segment hosted by the “Culinary Corner” within the activities of the exhibition in its 42nd session. Which was launched under the slogan “We Talk Books,” and which continues at the “Expo Center Sharjah” until the 12th of this November.

Irina Georgescu chose to introduce the Arab public to three of the most famous foods that are not without a table in Bucharest. The first of these recipes is the “cooked chicken with dumplings” dish, where Georgescu prepared the dumplings first, by mixing flour with water, eggs, and a little sunflower oil. After making the dough, she fried it in oil, then added a little chicken broth to it.

Georgescu advised the audience to prepare the chicken simultaneously with the dumplings, and after the dish is cooked and the fire is turned off, cut the garlic into small slices and put them in the dish. The water will be very hot, and the garlic will cook deliciously, unlike if the garlic was put in at the beginning and it took a long time to cook. ».

As for the second meal that Irina shared with the Sharjah International Book Audience, it was lettuce soup with onions, from her famous book “Carpathia.” Regarding the meal, she said, “This is one of the most famous traditional meals in the Transylvania region of Romania, which the people of the Carpathian Mountains are famous for eating, and it has origins.” Ottoman, which is a lettuce soup with onions, and we call it (Korba) as the Turks call it.”

While the last meal in the cooking station was “langos bread with jam and cream,” which is famous in Hungarian, Romanian, and Serbian cuisine, and its dough is very similar to “pancakes,” and to prepare it, water or milk is mixed with flour, yeast, and salt, manually or using a machine. Knead, add baking powder, then leave for 30 minutes in a warm place, then cut the dough into four parts in the shape of a circle, and fry in oil for 3 minutes, and when fried, serve with cream and jam.