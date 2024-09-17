According to the criteria of

“Value has always been a hot topic for our guests and the quick service restaurant industry,” Popeyes said in a press release posted on its website, which also included stresses that September is “National Chicken Month”which adds even more attractiveness to its offer.

The fast food chain also claims that its promotion comes as a response to the “value wars” in the food sector.which began to be seen at the beginning of the summer, when consumers began looking for new ways to enjoy their favorite foods without paying a high price.

Popeyes is celebrating National Chicken Month with a special offer. Photo:Instagram (@popeyes) Share

It should be noted that The menu item to which the $5 offer applies is the signature fried chicken recipe, which combines Louisiana herbs and seasonings and features a crispy, deep-fried Southern-style batter.

The promotion will be available at participating locations across the United States from September 16 to October 6. Please note that a surcharge applies for chicken breast and taxes are charged additionally. Customers can get their deal by ordering at the restaurant, through the Popeyes app or on the brand’s website.

McDonald’s, another fast food chain that has a US$5 menu in the United States

Like Popeyes, the famous hamburger chain McDonald’s is part of the restaurants in the United States who are looking for alternatives so that their clients continue to frequent their facilities, despite the inflationary context.

McDonald’s makes available to customers Two menu options for US$5:

The McChicken US$5 Meal Deal, which contains a McChicken burger, four pieces of McNuggets, some small fries and a small cola.

which contains a McChicken burger, four pieces of McNuggets, some small fries and a small cola. The McDouble US$5 Meal Dealwhich contains a McDouble hamburger, four pieces of McNuggets, some small French fries and a small cola drink.

Both options are offered throughout the United States and will be available for a limited time.