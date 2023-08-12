About urine therapy as a method of alternative medicine, involving the use of urine as a therapeutic agent, in its TelegramThe well-known general practitioner, pulmonologist Oleg Abakumov spoke on the channel.

“It’s funny, but scary, that many actually drink not only milk and soda, but even urine! And they give these “drugs” to children. Urine therapy is the obscurantism of the category of homeopathy, ”wrote the doctor.

He explained that urine is a liquid rejected by the body that contains harmful nitrogenous substances. According to him, using it for medicinal purposes, due to the content of the stress hormone, at first there may really be a feeling that the state of health has improved. However, such a “medicine” will quickly begin to overload the kidneys and liver, which will be forced to process harmful substances.

