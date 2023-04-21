San Juan.- The famous Puerto Rican “youtuber” Waldemar Santos Flores, known on social networks as Waldys Off Road, pleaded guilty this Thursday to four charges in violation of the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code, for fraud and tax evasion.

After an agreement with the Public Ministry, the also “influencer”, who has around 168,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, admitted to having submitted false and fraudulent income tax returns between 2017 and 2020.

Prosecutor Ileana Martínez, attached to the Economic Crimes Division of the Department of Justice, reported in a statement that “the court could sentence the now convicted to eight years in prison, but first it must consider the recommendations of the pre-sentence report. “.

We recommend you read:

The Puerto Rico Department of Justice filed 14 charges for fraud and tax evasion against the well-known “youtuber” a year ago.

Santos Flores stopped reporting approximately 1.8 million dollars in its income tax returns, according to the investigation by the Treasury and Justice departments.

The Division of Economic Crimes of Justice also filed charges against the wife of the “youtuber”.

Both presented false and fraudulent returns, in their individual character and as representatives of two corporations, failing to pay $900,000 in contributions.

In this sense, Judge Nerisvel Durán announced the reading of the sentence for July 6.

Following the pre-agreed allegation with the Public Ministry, the charges against the wife of Santos Flores, Arlene Jiménez Rodríguez, and the corporations W-OR Inc. and Waldys Enterprise were filed.

“We all have to comply with the obligation to contribute to the treasury. Those who do not, violate the law and place a heavier financial burden on other taxpayers,” said Puerto Rican Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuelli.

For his part, the Secretary of the Treasury Department, Francisco Parés, reiterated that the agency will continue its efforts to identify those persons whowho have stopped complying with their tax liability.

The “youtuber” has a workshop dedicated to the repair and modification of vehicles SUV and a shop, businesses that he promotes on his YouTube channel Waldys Off Road.

We also recommend reading:

The Department of the Treasury, through the Tax Fraud Intelligence Area, began an investigation in 2020 into an alleged fraud by the couple, which culminated in a referral to the Justice Economic Crimes Division.