The soap opera ‘El Maleficio’ was produced in the eighties by the late Ernest Alonso, who also starred in it, because in the plot he played the evil Enrique de Martino, a character who stayed in the memory of those who saw said story that was a success.

Since then, in Televisa they had not made a second version of ‘The Hex’ and it is until this year when it will be produced under the production of José Alberto Castro, it has been reported in various media.

Jacqueline Andere, Fernando Colunga, Silvia Navarro and Marlen Favela would be some of the first actors confirmed to participate in the new version of ‘The Hex’Televisa melodrama that would be on the air this same year 2023.

Carla Estrada. Instagram photo

But on social networks the name of a famous soap opera producer circulates who would have refused to produce ‘The Hex’ and after that they would assign the project to Jose Alberto Castro.

We refer to Carla Estradaa famous producer for Televisa, since since the eighties she has brought melodramas to the screen such as ‘Amor en silencio’, ‘Quinceañera’, ‘El privilegio de amar’, ‘Lazos de amor’, ‘Alborada’, ‘Alondra’, among many more.

Carla Estrada, who currently produces ‘Ellas Soy Yo: Gloria Trevi’, the bioseries of the famous Monterrey singer that will soon be on the air, would have had an important reason for refusing to produce the second version of ‘The Curse’.

Andrea Legarreta made public that Carla Estrada did not want to produce ‘El Maleficio’ because it is not a project that appeals to her, because she believes in good vibes and executives from Televisa she explained to them that she doesn’t play in their productions topics like black magic, due to bad vibes.

“I remember that Carlita Estrada was offered to produce it and she didn’t want to, she told them ‘safo’, it has to do with the devil, I safo all those things, that in the end well, of course it’s not real, but well… .”, said Andrea Legarreta.

A successful soap opera

‘El Maleficio’ is a telenovela of black magic and witchcraft that was successfully broadcast in 1983 and was a success in Mexico, it could also be seen in other countries and attracted the attention of the public.

Actors who participated in ‘El Maleficio’, in 1983, including Ernesto Alonso, Norma Herrera and Rebecca Jones. Internet photo

Ernesto Alonso produced ‘El Maleficio’, a telenovela written by Fernanda Villeli and in which Eduardo Yáñez, Sergio Goyri, María Sorté, Érika Buenfil, Norma Herrera and the late Carmen Montejo, Malena Doria and Rebecca Jones also starred.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp