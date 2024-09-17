Popular OnlyFans model reveals her secret “disgusting fetish.” About this writes UNILAD.

American Aella, who is one of the most popular porn models, gave an interview to the No Jumper podcast. The host asked her to tell what she would do if she encountered an unattractive client. “So you’re an escort and a 150-pound dude with a micropenis shows up,” he described the hypothetical situation.

“I don’t mind,” Aella replied. The host was surprised that she wasn’t disgusted by his scenario. “A lot of my fantasies involve a horrible, disgusting man,” the porn model explained. “I don’t feel disgusted at all. But most of the nasty clients aren’t so nasty that this fetish works.”

Related materials:

She added that she doesn’t have to like the client to work with him. Aella also said that she has almost stopped escorting recently because her Onlyfans account brings her enough money.

Previously, porn model Amyyyoxxo admitted that she hated working in the sex industry. She said that she would rather become a garbage collector than go through that again.