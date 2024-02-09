Famous English plus-size model Iskra Lawrence posed in lingerie and showed the video to fans. The corresponding footage appeared on her Instagram account (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited)which has 5.5 million subscribers.

The 33-year-old fashion model appeared in front of the camera in a translucent blue lace bodysuit with underwires, straps and a deep neckline. At the same time, the outfit exposed her buttocks. On top, the blogger tried on a microskirt in a similar style.

She also posed in a purple set that included a lacy bra, low-waist panties and a garter belt. The celebrity wore pearl jewelry and a hair clip with a voluminous bow for the shoot.

In April 2023, Iskra Lawrence showed off her cellulite in a bikini photo. In the photos posted, the girl appeared in a swimsuit with a white and pink print, which consisted of a top with ties between triangular cups and a high-waisted thong.