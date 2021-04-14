The famous of the Peruvian milieu did not hesitate to commemorate the International Kissing Day in their own way. The couples did not miss the date to show their love and share tender photos on their Instagram accounts. Some of them were Mario irivarren Y Vania Bludau, Y Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra.

On the one hand, the former reality boys did not hesitate to express their love on their social networks. Mario celebrated this date with a photo with Vania, where they both kiss each other. He expressed: “Don’t put off the kisses you can give today until tomorrow. Happy kiss day ”.

Vania Bludau also celebrated this romantic day and uploaded a story next to Irivarrem. In the video they are very smiling and in love. “It’s kiss day. Do you want to know what we were saying to each other in this video? ”He asked his followers.

international kiss day

On the other hand, the actor and host of Yo soy, Cristian Rivero, surprised his thousands of followers with a photo on his Instagram account, in which he kisses his wife. He explained: “He told me to hold on to me because I fall and I am very obedient. Happy kiss day and if it is stolen, much better ”.

Why is the International Kissing Day celebrated?

The International Kissing Day is established every April 13 and is in tribute to the contest that was held in Thailand, because the couple Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranat gave each other the longest kiss in history, which lasted 46 hours, 24 minutes and 9 seconds.