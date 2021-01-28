After the president’s announcement Francisco Sagasti On the mandatory quarantine in Lima, which will begin on January 31 and will end on February 14, some famous Peruvians decided to support new ventures.

Television figures offered their platforms, which have hundreds of followers on social networks, to promote the work of microentrepreneurs for free.

This act of social help was generated because the entrepreneurs are part of the group that will be affected by the economic crisis during the second wave of COVID-19.

Christian meier

Christian Meier, Peruvian telenovela actor, announced in Twitter that will create a virtual catalog at no cost for all those microentrepreneurs who wish to promote their products or services.

“After the new quarantine measures in place in Peru, I will once again make this account available to promote small and medium-sized Peruvian companies. All you have to do is reply to this message with your company’s advertisement, accompanied by #SoyPYMEPeru and I will RT (retweet) it. In this way we will once again create a catalog of hundreds of Peruvian SMEs, to which thousands of people will have access just by clicking on it ”, he wrote.

Tatiana astengo

For her part, actress Tatiana Astengo shared dozens of ventures after giving her Twitter account to entrepreneurs.

“Compatriots and community of TwitterThese are hard times, however we know what we are made of. From today I offer to re-tweet all entrepreneurs with delivery service, be very clear where they can be contacted and payment methods. We left this together ”, was the message of the interpreter of Al fondo hay Sitio.

Paul martin

Actor Paul Martin, who plays the protagonist of Back to the Neighborhood, announced that he would support microentrepreneurs in the same way as his colleagues.

“I join this campaign to help people who want to promote their job. If you have a business or offer a service, here you have a wall, “he wrote.

Adolfo Bolivar

The well-known announcer and communicator Adolfo Bolivar he also joined the artists to support those who live on daily income.

“Let’s help day-to-day people, let’s buy from entrepreneurs, from the bodeguita in your neighborhood … the supermarkets will continue to open, but let’s help to add the little ones. #SiSePuede ”, he pointed out.

Melissa loza

The model Melissa Loza used her personal Instagram account to encourage her followers in the face of the new quarantine that begins next Sunday, January 31, and announced that she will help disseminate ventures through her social networks.

“We can all move forward together and overcome this adversity once again. Let’s all support each other within our possibilities to make a better country. Yes, we can! “Wrote a renewed member of” This is war. “

“Attentive! Serious and orderly microenterprises, write to me by DM to learn about your service or products and support them with advertising on my networks, unity is strength. God is good ”, concluded the influencer.

