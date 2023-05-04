For the first time in more than 10 years, more than 11,000 writers have gone on strike. According to specialized media reports such as Deadline and Variety, the union Writers Guild of America entered into a series of negotiations with various Hollywood studios, but they have not reached an agreement that is fair to the employees, for which a strike was carried out earlier this week. The fact is that with the turmoil in the industry, the production of different programs has been put on hold, just like what just happened with a famous Netflix series.

Strikes in Hollywood are affecting several streaming studios. Photo: composition LR

“Cobra Kai”, one of those affected by strikes in Hollywood

The “Cobra Kai” writers’ room has been closed for production of its sixth season. In a gesture of support, Jon Hurwitz, one of the creators of the series, has tweeted a clear message in which he confirms that there will be an extended hiatus before hearing more news about the show.

“We hate to strike, but if we have to strike, we strike hard. Pencils downstairs in the ‘Cobra Kai’ writers room. There are no writers on set. These are not fun times, but unfortunately they are necessary. As soon as there’s a fair deal, we’ll kick some butt again. Meanwhile, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee ”, reads his message.

Of course, the fans are the most affected by the situation, since the plot would remain unfinished. “This has already gotten out of control”, “If this continues like this, they are going to spoil all the series of all the streaming” and “This is terrorism” are some of the comments they have left on networks.

Writers put a brake on “Cobra Kai” and it is not yet known what will happen to the end. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Other shows on hiatus due to Hollywood strikes

“Cobra Kai” is not the only show that has been affected by the strikes in Hollwyood and the list would continue to grow. For now, Deadline shares that some of the other shows that are on hiatus are “Yellowjackets”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Night court”, “Power Book III: raising Kanan” and more.

