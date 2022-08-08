She spoke about the restaurant “boom” in the capital in an interview with “Moskvich Mag” Director of the State Museum and Exhibition Center ROSIZO Olga Galaktionova.

“I love Moscow restaurants. There are quite relatives and loved ones, such as Tokyo on Bolshaya Nikitskaya. I find it delicious, and comfortable, and just fine. I love Moscow Coffeemanias, the verandas of the Simple Things restaurant chain, ”said the well-known Muscovite.

According to Galaktionova, a real restaurant “boom” is now observed in the capital. “Every week a new, must-see place opens,” she said.

Previously known TV presenter Irena Ponaroshku confessed her love for the Usachevsky market. She goes there literally every other day – she buys groceries, has lunch, makes appointments.