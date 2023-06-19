A famous film and television actor in Mexico reappears after being absent due to being treated, since he was diagnosed with two degenerative diseases.

The legendary, who has participated in around 150 films in the Mexican Cinema and more than 20 soap operas, according to information in his biography, returns to Televisa to continue working.

This is Humberto Elizondo, an actor who stood out as a villain in soap operas such as ‘Los parientes pobres’, ‘Agujetas de color de rosa’ and ‘Nunca te olvidare’, to mention a few.

Months ago, Mr. Elizondo had a bad time, because he was even connected to a ventilator because of his ills, but today he has been controlled and returns to his acting work.

Elizondo, 76 years old, told the ‘Hoy’ program that he was diagnosed with diabetes and COPDso he considers it a blessing to continue working despite his limitations.

Humberto Elizondo since his adolescence has been linked to the world of sports and entertainment, as he stood out as a boxer, he fought with boxing legends such as Vicente Saldívar and Javier Solís.

The actor made his debut as such in 1953 in the film “Vivillos desde chiquillos”, when he was six years old, since then he has never distanced himself from acting, as he is the son of the deceased actors Fanny Kaufman, ‘Vitola’ and Humberto Elizondo Alardine, who always led him through the world of acting and supported him to grow as such.

Humberto Elizondo in an image of his youth. Instagram photo

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp