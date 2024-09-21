Home World

A TikToker redesigns the logos of well-known brands and thereby exercises “a small form of protest.” With number five, he really hits a sore spot.

Over eight years ago, Victor Garcia was bored in a web design class and started playing around with the Pepsi logo in his sketchbook. He noticed that it “looked like a belly and a butt,” so he turned it into a overweight man who, after a Pepsi to show how unhealthy the soft drink is. “I found it very funny and so did my fellow students,” says the 33-year-old graphic designer BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Garcia began a career as a graphic designer and created his TikTokaccount @cultmyk. He originally wanted to upload Adobe Illustrator tips there, but then he came across his old sketchbook and thought, “Screw it, I’m just going to do this.” He started the TikTok series “If Logos Were Honest” and gave logos from Balenciaga, Pepsi, Snickers, Coa-Cola, Temu, Shein, McDonald’s and Instagram an update.

Graphic designer on TikTok: “Logo redesigns are already a small form of protest”

Is there a certain Criticism of capitalism? “At least I never copy the logos of companies that I consider ethical or that promote healthy products,” says Garcia, who is originally from Mexico City but has spent most of his life in Canada and the United States. By redesigning logos of unhealthy soft drinks, for example, he is not criticizing people who struggle with their weight, but rather that their manufacturers contribute to “serious health problems such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease.”

His conclusion: “My logo redesigns are a small form of protest. However, I am not trying to bring down any company or tell people what they should eat or support,” he says. BuzzFeed News Germany. “The redesign of the Balenciaga logo was probably the most controversial,” says Garcia. And the most successful, because over 35 million people saw the video and four million liked it. “It’s crazy!” says Garcia.

With the redesign of the Balenciaga logo, the TikToker made reference to the controversial Balenciaga advertising campaign of children with BDSM bears, which caused a stir in 2022. He wanted to raise awareness of the pedophilia allegations “to ensure that children are never exploited in any way”.

“I think my absolute favorite redesign is the Lego logo,” says Garcia BuzzFeed News Germany. “I mean, who hasn’t stepped on a Lego piece? It’s painful! So I turned the logo into a meme rather than a traditional logo, and I had a lot of fun doing that.”

