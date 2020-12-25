new Delhi: Popular Urdu writer, poet and critic Shamsur Rahman Farooqui has passed away. Shamsurrahman Farooqui had been ill for a long time. However, at the age of 85, he breathed his last at his home in Allahabad. Shamsurrahman Farooqui has been awarded with many big awards including Padma Shri. Shamsurrahman Farooqui was born on 30 September 1935 in Uttar Pradesh. He has an MA degree from Allahabad University.

In his life, the famous critic and writer of Urdu Shamsurrahman Farooqui has composed many literature. At the same time, he has also been awarded with Padma Shri. Apart from this, Farooqui also receives Saraswati honor. At the same time, he has also been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award (Urdu) for criticizing Tanqidi Afkar. Farooqui’s novel ‘Kuch Chand Chand Sare Asmaan’ has been very popular.

Reviewer and theorist

Apart from this, he has also composed ‘Sher, Non-Lion and Nastra’, ‘Ganje Sokhta’, ‘Rider and other officers’, ‘Jadidiyat Kal and Aaj’. Farooqui holds his identity as an Indian poet and Urdu critic and theorist. He gave new dimensions to literature. Apart from this, he adopted Western principles of literary criticism and then put them into practice in Urdu literature.

In his career, Farooqui has also worked for the Indian Postal Service. However, he started writing only in 1960. Apart from this, he also served as a postmaster-general and member of the Postal Services Board, New Delhi. Even Farooqui was the editor of his literary magazine. Farooqui has also served as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania for some time.

