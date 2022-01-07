As a result of a hard landing of a private helicopter in Bashkiria, a well-known lawyer Andrei Oleinik died. This was announced on Friday, January 7, by a Izvestia source.

It is noted that Oleinik was one of the two passengers on the helicopter. The man died from his injuries even before the arrival of rescuers and doctors.

Oleinik was the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bashkortostan branch of the Russian Bar Association. In addition, he previously served as the general director of an enterprise that supplies pumping and compressor equipment to the factories of one of the oil companies.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Bashkiria announced the end of rescue operations at the site of a hard landing of a private helicopter. Doctors on the spot ascertained the death of one person. Another two receive the necessary assistance.

The fact that a hard landing of a private helicopter took place in Bashkiria became known on the night of January 7. According to preliminary data, late in the evening, an AS 350 aircraft with tail number RA-07219 made a hard landing near the Karagaikul settlement in the Blagoveshchensk region. It is reported that he flew along the route Ufa – the village of Pavlovka.

The circumstances of the incident are being specified. According to preliminary data, a technical failure occurred during the flight. Versions of pilot error and adverse weather conditions are also considered. If there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken.