5/27/2023 – 5:32 pm

Koji Yakusho, 67 years old, was already one of the most famous actors in Japan, both in popular films and in auteur films, but his consecration arrived at Cannes, when he won the best actor award for his work in “Perfect Days”, from Wim Wenders.

“Working with Wim Wenders was an incredible experience,” he told AFP at the awards. From the same director of “Paris, Texas” (Palma d’Or in 1984), in the film Yakusho he plays “Hirayama”, a silent and lonely employee of public toilets in Tokyo who collects cassette tapes of rock classics.

“Wim had given me very little information about the character. There was a lot of mystery. Even today, he’s a character I’m mostly ignorant of,” Yakusho said. “It was the first time I recorded like this, in a very short duration, without rehearsals”, said the Japanese.

In the film, Wim Wenders uses a staging with few dialogues, to poetically narrate the awakening to the world of a man who had isolated himself after “a traumatic event”.

Born in 1956 in Isahaya, Nagasaki, Koji Yakusho is one of the most popular and prolific actors in contemporary Japanese cinema. He began his professional life as a city employee before launching his acting career in 1979 after attending drama school.

“Out of 800 candidates, four entered, and today I’m the only one who is an actor”, he recalled, in a 2003 interview with the French newspaper “L’Humanité”.

His first important role was in “Tampopo”, by Juzo Itami, the story of a cook who tries to find the perfect recipe for noodle soup. The film was a hit in his home country and helped launch his career.

The actor has not stopped working since then, both in popular films, such as “Shall I Dance?”, by Masayuki Suo (1996), and in author works, such as “Sleeping Man”, by Kohei Oguri (Jury Prize at Cannes in 1990 for “O Ferrão da Morte”), and “A Enguia”, Palma de Ouro in 1997, in which he played the lead role.

“I’ve been to Cannes five times, and each time is an honor,” he told AFP. In recent years, he has worked with director Hirokazu Kore-eda (Palm d’Or in 2018 for “A Family Affair”) in a film called “The Third Assassination” (2017), where he plays a man who kills his boss after being fired. .

“I mainly do cinema, although I have also shot some series. My preference is still cinema”, said Yakusho.























