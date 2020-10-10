The famous Kannada film director Vijay Reddy died at the age of 84. Vijay’s son Tripan Reddy confirmed the news on Saturday. Vijay Reddy breathed his last on Friday night. Vijay had been ill for a long time. He mainly acted in Kannada films.

Vijay Reddy worked in more than 50 films in his career of which 48 films were Kannada. He started his career as a director with the 1979 film ‘Rangmahal Rahasya’.

His 1973 film Gandada Goody proved to be the turning point of his career. It is considered to be the finest film in the Kannada film industry. Vijay Reddy also directed the film ‘Mayura’, which is considered a classic film in the Kannada film industry.