Win Sports loses one of its starsone of the journalists who had been on the Colombian sports channel the longest, and who was a presenter, panelist and even presenter of the Dimayor draws.

Politics, service to the people, seduced him and he will leave Win to start working for his hometown, starting January 1, 2024.

Is about Campo Elías Terán Jr., who accepted the invitation of the new mayor of Cartagena, Dumek Turbay, to work for the good of the city’s sport.

Mayor Turbay himself announced that he will have Campo Elías in the direction of the Cartagena Sports and Recreation Institute, better known as Ider.

The great @campoeliasjrwho despite living in Bogotá, has never separated himself from #Cartagena. During the campaign, I did live shows for Win and took a plane to accompany me to the more than 200 neighborhoods we visited. He breathes sport, he has it in his DNA. Take on an important challenge in… pic.twitter.com/RrQSMj1Lbv — Dumek Turbay Paz (@dumek_turbay) November 25, 2023

“For me it would be an honor to be considered for such an important and sensitive position. With you at the helm, sport would have an unprecedented development in the history of the city,” Terán wrote on the same social network. “I like big challenges and helping to change the history of the city would be a very big one,” were the journalist’s words before leaving the channel.

The connection between Terán’s family and Cartagena politics is not new. ‘Campito’, son of the remembered narrator Campo Elías Terán Dix (RIP), In addition to also being a renowned narrator and sports journalist, he was elected mayor of Cartagena in 2011, with 54.72 percent of the votes. He was the first black president the city had.

Terán Dix could not finish his term. He officially submitted his resignation from office on April 8, 2013, suffering from health problems, and on the 22nd of the same month he died, as a result of lung cancer.

On his social networks, Campo Elías confirmed his departure from Win Sports, which he considers his “home” and his “family”; but “it was inevitable to make this decision.”

Furthermore, he acknowledged in EL TIEMPO that his last appearance in Win was last Thursday, November 23, and on Friday he was already in Cartagena making preparations to take on his new position.

